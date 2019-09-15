Save $99 on iPhone 11 Pro when pre-ordering at Amazon with Simple Mobile

Amazon is currently taking $99 off the iPhone 11 Pro 64GB Smartphone in Midnight Green when pre-ordering with Simple Mobile prepaid service. Today’s offer will drop the price to $899.99 shipped, which is the best cash discount that we’re seeing as of now. Apple and pretty much every other retailer will charge you $999 for the all-new handset and for comparison, Walmart’s $50 off promotion is the next best out there.

iPhone 11 Pro features a new triple-camera system that comes backed by an A13 chip, increased shatter resistance and durability, four meter water resistance rating, and an OLED display. The rear camera array sports wide and ultra-wide lenses alongside a 2x telephoto lens. Right now delivery is slated for September 20th.

If you’re looking to bring home an unlocked version of Apple’s latest smartphone, or on an AT&T or Verizon plan, be sure to check out our coverage of the best iPhone 11 pre-order deals.

In search for a case to protect your new handset? We’re seeing plenty of new styles from brands like Groovemade, Pelican, and you can even score 20% off Caudabe’s new collection, or 15% off entries from DODOcase.

iPhone 11 Pro features:

Simple Mobile offers a variety of coverage plans, including 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data.

No activation fees.

5. 8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

