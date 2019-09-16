Become a pirate and assemble a crew in Tempest for iOS while it’s $4 (50% off)

Tempest Pirate Action RPG for iOS is now on sale for $3.99. The open-world adventure title is regularly $8, but you can now download it at 50% off for a limited time. Today’s deal is both matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Players must assemble a crew and gather an arsenal of weaponry for their pirate ship while navigating the open seas. Trading, mystic crystals, cutthroat battles and sea monsters are just a few of the things you’ll come across here. It might not be a massive AAA pirate experience like Black Flag, but it will certainly hold you over until Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones drops. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 950 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 100.000 Steam players is now on your mobile! Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging.