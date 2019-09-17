After seeing a series of brand new options for Apple’s latest last week, we now have some notable iPhone 11 case deals from Supcase. The brand is a well-known maker of iPhone accessories in the budget-friendly category and its latest offerings for the new iPhones are already starting to see some price drops on Amazon. Head below for everything.

The new iPhone 11 Supcase lineup includes models for all three new handsets ranging from sport covers and the professional protection of the Unicorn Beetle, to clear TPU options to show off your iPhone 11’s true colors. Starting from $19, most models also include a screen protector and multiple color options as well. You’ll find the entire lineup directly on the SUPcase site right here. However, jumping over to the official Supcase Amazon storefront will yield Prime shipping perks and even better prices.

iPhone 11 Case Deals from Supcase

Today’s iPhone 11 case deals from SUPcase are headlined by the Unicorn Beetle Pro Series for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. It features a built-in screen protector, wireless charging compatibility, an integrated kickstand for hands-free viewing and 4 color options: black, blue, red and purple. It also sports a rotating belt holster. Listed at $28 direct from Supcase, you will find some of the color options for iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max starting from just $19.99 Prime shipped right now. While not all options are available on Amazon, if you do find your color, that’s the way to go.

Clear Cases Too

The Unicorn Beetle Protective Clear Case is also among today’s Supcase iPhone 11 case deals. Listed at $19 for all three models direct from SUPcase, it is now available for just $12.99 on Amazon for iPhone 11, Pro and Pro Max. The most affordable in the new lineup, the UB Protective Clear Case features a shock-absorbent TPU bumper to protect the edges of your device along with an “extremely” scratch-resistant transparent back cover. It also has a slightly elevated bezel to ensure your new triple camera array and touchscreen don’t get ruined when placing the device down on a flat surface.

You can browse through the rest of the Supcase iPhone 11 cases right here on its official Amazon storefront and directly on its site.

Speaking of iPhone 11 case deals, there’s whole lot more where these came from. DODOcase and Pad & Quill are offering early discounts on their leather/linen options, while the new Moment Photo Cases are now up to 30% off. That’s on top of early offers from Pelican, Caudabe and many more right here.

