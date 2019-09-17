Moleskine Cahier Journals hit the Amazon all-time low: 3-pack for $7 + more

- Sep. 17th 2019 8:31 am ET

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of Moleskine Cahier Journals for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Very similar models matched at Best Buy as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $15 or so direct, it usually sells for around $14 at Best Buy and closer to $12 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. This bundle contains three 5 x 8.25-inch ruled journals with a flexible customizable cardboard cover, a pocket for loose notes and visible stitching on the spine. The last 16, acid-free pages of each journal are detachable as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

As mentioned above, Best Buy is offering some notable deals on a collection of Moleskine gear right now. One standout would be the hardcover Moleskine Classic Ruled Notebook with an elastic enclosure for $7. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $15, similar options go for $12.50 at Amazon right now with this deal being the lowest we can find.

However you could save slightly more with the $6 AmazonBasics Classic Blank Notebook. It contains 240-blank pages and also features a cardboard cover, elastic closure bookmark and measures out at the same size at today’s featured deal. While this is just a single notebook, compared to the 3-pack above, it is the same number of overall pages.

Moleskine Cahier Journals:

This 5 x 8.25 ruled journal has a flexible heavy-duty customizable cardboard cover, a pocket for loose notes & visible stitching on the spine. The last 16 sheets are detachable. The Cahier Journal is a favorite among avid notetakers. Its cardboard cover makes it ideal for customization—script a favorite quote, sketch a portrait or simply give it a name.

