ASUS Chromebook 14 packs dual USB-C ports at $100 off (Amazon low)

Amazon currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/8GB/64GB for $399.99 shipped. Usually selling for $500, today’s price cut is one of the first we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Based around a 14-inch 4-Way NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, and up to 12 hours of battery keeps it running all-day long. Since this release is on the newer side, reviews are still coming in. But ASUS has a very solid track record of solid ratings across the rest of its Chromebook lineup. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the ASUS Chromebook 14.

Plus, don’t forget that you can save 33% on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2, which is now on sale for $349.

ASUS Chromebook 14 features:

ASUS Chromebook C425 is styled for today, with a metallic premium design that is finished with elegant diamond-cut edges. Thanks to the slim-bezel NanoEdge design, C425 has 14-inch screen with a compact 13-inch body so you’ll never have to leave it behind when you’re on-the-go. The new four-sided NanoEdge display is simply breathtaking with ultra-slim bezels for a near-borderless experience. The display also brings deep darks and bright colors together in Full HD resolution to deliver an eye watering true-to-life experience.

