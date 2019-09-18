Some seven months ago, Amazon and Twitch began offering anyone with a Prime membership one year of Switch Online for free. A surprisingly great deal despite the already affordable price tag, especially considering how many gamers are already Prime members. Not only has the value on a Switch Online membership grown considerably since then, but there are just days before the whole promotion shuts down and you’re stuck paying full price again.

How to Get a Year of Switch Online for Free:

Here’s a quick refresher for anyone yet to claim their year of Switch Online for free. Firstly, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member. But from there, all you need to do is jump over to this landing page and click the link on the top right to connect your Prime and Twitch accounts together. At that point, head over to the promotion’s landing page to claim your freebie.

You claim the first 3 months immediately, and then after 60-days you’ll be able to head back to this page and claim the remaining 9-months. Note: You must to redeem the final 9-months before January 1st, 2020.

But whatever you do, make sure you link your accounts and claim the first 3-months before September 24th, 2019. Otherwise, you’re out of luck and stuck paying the regular $20 yearly price.

Plus Free NES/SNES Games:

This promotion was already a fantastic one, but since the free Switch Online promo kicked off, Nintendo has brought loads of notable content to the service. Not only has it continually dished up new NES games since mid-2018 free of charge, Nintendo is now offering a collection of titles from the coveted SNES library as part of your Switch online subscription. That list is already 20 strong and features some of the best games in history. Although, the big N just announced that the monthly additions were no more, we do expect that list to continue to grow in the future.

Go claim your year of Switch Online for free then check out all the latest from Nintendo right here. It just recently unveiled its new Switch Ring-Con and Ring Fit Adventure motion controller experience and it looks like Nintendo is experimenting with new bendable Joy-Con for Switch. The new Switch Lite is right around the corner now

FREE Switch Online Promo Details:

Offer only available in select countries. Switch Online for FREE: A Twitch Prime Account age 13+ and a Nintendo Account linked to a Nintendo Switch system are required to take advantage of this offer. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. Please redeem the 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership between 3/28/2019 and 9/24/2019. Active Twitch Prime account for 60 days required to claim additional 9-month Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra cost. Please redeem the 9-month membership by 1/22/2020. Nintendo Switch Online family membership holders are not eligible for this offer. A credit card (Visa/Mastercard) or PayPal account is required for users age 18 and up. This offer can only be claimed once per each Twitch Prime and Nintendo Account. For more details, see the FAQs below.

