This Hamilton Beach slow cooker has a ‘set + forget’ probe: $31.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Hamilton Beach 6-Quart Slow Cooker for $31.68 shipped. This is down from its $40 or more going rate and is a new low that we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get a “set and forget” temperature probe to make sure no meal is ever overcooked. Plus, the lid is designed to seal for transport, making on-the-go meals a breeze. You’ll also enjoy the larger 6-quart capacity, which is enough to feed the entire family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Downsize to the Crock-Pot 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker at $20.50 Prime shipped. You’ll get about half the capacity of today’s featured deal, so do keep that in mind. Plus, there’s really no programmable features here, meaning there’s only high, low, and warm for cooking options.

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker features:

Smart technology allows you to cook a recipe to either a desired cooking time or specific temperature, before automatically switching to Warm when it’s done

Place the temperature probe into large cuts of meat to cook to a precise temperature The control panel will display the food’s exact temperature as it cooks

The lid clips securely in place, perfect for taking the slow cooker to a party, potluck or tailgate The tight seal helps prevent messy spills along the way

Removable and dishwasher safe crock and glass lid make cleanup simple and power interrupt protection keeps slow cooker on during a brief power outage

Spacious size is perfect for a 6 pound chicken or 4 pound roast

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!