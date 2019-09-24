Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter, ColorFold, Last Voyage, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Toppl, iWriter, ColorFold, Last Voyage, FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: ColorFold: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)
iOS Universal: Looperverse: $1 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: S.Study Japanese Dictionary: $3 (Reg. $10)
Mac: iWriter Pro: $3 (Reg. $6)
Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Forces Switch $16, Sega Genesis Classics $20, more
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Swackett: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Rollit – Photo Transfer App: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Abzorb: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Amelia – Story Book for Kids: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: GA1: An Assassin in Orlandes: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: GA2: The Siege of the Necromancer: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!