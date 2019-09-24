Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Forces Switch $16, Sega Genesis Classics $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sonic Forces: Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it still fetches as much on the eShop and is now within cents of the all-time low. This game features classic 2D platforming, face-paced “modern Sonic” and more. Speaking of which, you’ll definitely want to check out our video review for the new Sega Genesis Mini right here. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Sega Genesis Classics, Rayman Legends, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]

Apex Legends Season 3 brings a new weapon, Legend, + Ranked update

WaterField debuts new Switch Lite Slip Case and more for Nintendo’s latest

Time is running out to claim your year of Switch Online for FREE

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!