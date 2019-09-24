Today’s Best Game Deals: Sonic Forces Switch $16, Sega Genesis Classics $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Sonic Forces: Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, it still fetches as much on the eShop and is now within cents of the all-time low. This game features classic 2D platforming, face-paced “modern Sonic” and more. Speaking of which, you’ll definitely want to check out our video review for the new Sega Genesis Mini right here. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Sega Genesis Classics, Rayman Legends, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more.
More game/console deals:
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Matched at Amazon on PS4
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Unravel Two $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $48 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG9 at checkout
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 $44 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SNG8M
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
