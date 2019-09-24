Harman Kardon’s SB20 Bluetooth Sound Bar gets 64% price cut to a low of $180

Harman Audio currently offers its HK SB20 Bluetooth Sound Bar for $179.95 shipped. Typically selling for $500, today’s price cut saves you 64% and is a new all-time low. For comparison, we last saw a refurbished model, which will set you back $350 right now, sell for $180 back in May. Centered around a 2-channel speaker setup driven by 300W of power, Harman Kardon’s sound bar pairs with a wireless subwoofer for a more balanced audio output. It notably offers virtual surround sound as well. While Bluetooth allows for wireless connectivity, there’s also ARC HDMI, analog and optical ports. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Drop the virtual surround sound and opt for the VIZIO 28-inch Soundbar at $130. You’ll pocket a notable chunk of change here compared to the featured deal, but still enjoy the 2.1-channel audio setup alongside a dedicated subwoofer. It’ll lack the Harman Kardon signature sound though.

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing Sony’s Powerful Mini Sound Bar at $198, as well as more from $130.

HK SB20 Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

The Harman Kardon SB 20 soundbar provides theater-quality sound for all of your entertainment components, audio or video. Easily connect to your TV, smartphone, tablet or gaming console with HDMI (ARC), optical or Bluetooth. The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass and brings the future of home entertainment to life. Enjoy your favorite movies, music, sports and games in a classic, compact design that complements your home decor, integrating seamlessly with even the most stylish, slim-profile TV.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!