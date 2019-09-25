Wenzel camping gear and tents from $37 for today only (Up to 57% off)

Today only, Woot is offering some great deals on Wenzel tents and accessories for your fall camping trips or to get a head start on next year. One standout from the bunch is the Wenzel Alpine 3-Person Dome Tent (36419B) starting from $36.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50+ at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is the best price we can find. We haven’t seen it drop lower than this on Amazon in well over a year. This 8 x 8.5-foot tent sleeps three and features close-able mesh windows, a removable fly and a “sonic-sealed polyethylene tub-style floor” to combat dreaded tent floods. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% off the 650+ Amazon customers. More deal and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Wenzel sale before it wraps up tonight. You’ll find additional options starting from $45 Prime shipped including larger tents and more

While the Wenzel tents are among the more affordable options out there, you could save more. The Suisse Sport Dome Tent carries solid ratings, sleeps 3 people, and sells for just $26 shipped on Amazon. It doesn’t look quite as flashy, but it sports most of the same features as the Wenzel options above.

Wenzel Alpine 3-Person Dome Tent:

Lightweight, easy to set up and take down, the Wenzel Alpine 3-pole pentadome tent is a great choice for a camping adventure. It features a single 8′ x 8.5′ room with the third pole creating a vestibule, giving an area for storing gear and weather protection. A gear loft and hanging gear pocket are also included, as well as an integrated mud mat with a drainage strip. Seams are double-stitched and lap-felled to provide a shingle effect against water.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!