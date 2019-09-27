BLU’s G9 Pro packs three cameras, 128GB storage, more for $180 (28% off)

BLU Products (96% positive feedback past 30-days, 94% lifetime) via Amazon is offering its G9 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $179.99 shipped. This is down from its $250 list price and is a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re currently rocking a cracked or older smartphone, this is a great replacement. It packs a triple camera setup, 128GB of built-in storage, a 6.3-inch display, and can even take a microSD card to offer up to an additional 128GB of storage. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting the ultimate setup, we’d recommend you pick up a 128GB microSD card, this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, and an ultra-slim case. All-in-all, you’ll spend around $35 on those three additions, which is far less than the $70 you save here, leaving extra cash in your wallet and protecting your new investment as well.

BLU G9 Pro features:

Vivid 6.3” Full HD+ Infinity display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

A.I Triple Camera 16+5+20MP Night Mode Camera with flash, and 24MP Selfie camera

128GB Internal memory 4GB RAM Micro SD up to 128GB; Mediatek Helio P60 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor | 64 bit with AI technology

Super 4,000mAh battery with 18W quick charger, Wireless Charger Compatible, and Fingerprint sensor

4G LTE (1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28) 3G: (850/900/1700/1900/2100): US compatibility Nationwide on all GSM Networks including AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro PCS, and others. Not compatible with CDMA Networks like Verizon, Sprint and Boost Mobile)

