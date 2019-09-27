TP-Link’s everyday carry-ready 4-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub drops to $10 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub for $9.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $15, today’s price cut saves you 33%, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen in over four months. Designed with portability in mind, TP-Link’s four-port hub is a solid option for adding to even more tightly-packed everyday carry. USB 3.0 connectivity enters to provide upwards of 5GBps transfer speeds, meaning you’ll be able to use it with hard drives, and not just USB peripherals. With 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Those in the market for a desktop-caliber USB hub can instead save a bit more by going with Sabrent’s 4-Port option for $8 at Amazon. You’ll drop back to USB 2.0 speeds, but this is perfect for using with mice, keyboards and other accessories that don’t demand high bandwidth connections. You’ll even pocket an extra 20% compared to our featured deal.

TP-Link Four-Port USB 3.0 Slim Hub features:

Convenient and Portable – USB 3.0 Hub with 4 Ports. Compact design allows it to be carried anywhere

Plug and Play – Simple, yet functional. Plug in your peripherals: Mouse, Keyboard, USB Flash drive, HDD and more. High speed data transfer and connections

Foldable Design – Easily store the cord in its built-in storage, ideal for travel; minimize the risk of scratching other devices.

