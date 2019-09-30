The new 2019 Nintendo Switch Console is yours for $268 shipped (Reg. $300)

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the 2019 model Nintendo Switch Console for $267.71 shipped in Gray or Neon Blue/Red. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. This is the newer, better-battery life model Nintendo introduced this year. It is also only the second notable price drop we have tracked on it. Still $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s offer is the best current price we can find and a perfect opportunity to upgrade. You can learn about the differences between the two standard model Switch consoles right here and you might as well go hit up our hands-on review of the new Switch Lite. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can grab an AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch (plus 8 games) for under $18 Prime shipped to ensure your machine stays safe on the road.

But whatever you do, go download Cuphead from the eShop while it’s on sale to celebrate its birthday. On top of that, our latest eShop roundup is still live with a series of impressive price drops on Square Enix games and much more.

Nintendo Switch Console:

Includes a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable, and two Joy-Con strap accessories. Enjoy an amazing gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch console that travels with you. Place the system in the Nintendo Switch dock, which allows you to play with your family and friends on a TV in the comfort of your living room.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!