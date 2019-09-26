eShop deals from $4: Collection of Mana, Golf Story, Final Fantasy, many more

After seeing an impressive Warner Bros. sale on the eShop late last week (still live right here), Nintendo is back again today with a wide ranging Square Enix promotion and more. Last week’s event was headlined by a series of LEGO titles as well as an early deal on the Untitled Goose Game. But today, we have all kinds of Final Fantasy, the new Collection of Mana and some amazing indie games to keep you busy until the big holiday releases. Be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for the best from the eShop.

Top Picks from the eShop:

In other Nintendo news, be sure to dive in to our hands-on review of the new Switch Lite right here. We also saw a series of new Switch controllers from PDP today and the re-released Star Wars Jedi Knight II is now available on the eShop.

Collection of Mana:

The long-awaited “Trials of Mana” is now available outside of Japan! Play all three games in the original Mana series! Quintessential JRPG series “Collection of Mana” is now on Nintendo Switch! Fall in love with the Mana series all over again, including the first-ever release of the action-packed third game in the trilogy: “Trials of Mana”!

