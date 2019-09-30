Eddie Bauer’s gearing you up for fall with 50% off flannels and jeans from $20

Just in time for fall, Eddie Bauer offers 50% off flannels and jeans. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your wardrobe with the men’s Favorite Flannel Classic Fit Shirt on sale for $38. To compare, this shirt was originally priced at $75. This flannel was designed to be soft, durable and versatile. It’s also specially treated to prevent shrinking and fading. You can easily pair this flannel with jeans or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.

The most notable deals for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover that’s marked down to just $20. That’s $50 off the original rate and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This pullover is available in an array of color options and features sweat-wicking material.

The most notable deals for women include:

