Today’s smoke alarm Gold Box has you protected from fire and CO starting at $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 10 different First Alert smoke alarms and carbon Monoxide alarms starting at $13.98 Prime shipped for a hardwired smoke alarm with photoelectric sensor and battery backup. Upgrade to Carbon Monoxide protection for $16.55. More including Strobe and no chirps models here at up to 30% off.
Combo CO/Smoke detector Features:
- HIGHEST QUALITY | Most Accurate Electrochemical CO Sensor Technology
- CONVENIENT | End of Life Chirping Signal
- HELPFUL | Two Silence Features that Silence both Alarm and Low-Battery Chirp –
- FEATURES | 9-Volt Battery and all Necessary Mounting Hardware
- Electrochemical CO Sensor is the most accurate technology available
- Two Silence Features Silence Low Battery Chirp For up to 8 Hours
- End of Life Signal
