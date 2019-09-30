Today’s smoke alarm Gold Box has you protected from fire and CO starting at $14

- Sep. 30th 2019 8:24 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers 10 different First Alert smoke alarms and carbon Monoxide alarms starting at $13.98 Prime shipped for a hardwired smoke alarm with photoelectric sensor and battery backup. Upgrade to Carbon Monoxide protection for $16.55. More including Strobe and no chirps models here at up to 30% off.

Combo CO/Smoke detector Features:

  • HIGHEST QUALITY | Most Accurate Electrochemical CO Sensor Technology
  • CONVENIENT | End of Life Chirping Signal
  • HELPFUL | Two Silence Features that Silence both Alarm and Low-Battery Chirp –
  • FEATURES | 9-Volt Battery and all Necessary Mounting Hardware
  • Electrochemical CO Sensor is the most accurate technology available
  • Two Silence Features Silence Low Battery Chirp For up to 8 Hours
  • End of Life Signal

First Alert

