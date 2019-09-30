Have Alexa or Assistant control Wemo’s Smart Light Switch at $30 (Reg. $40)

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Wemo Smart In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $29.98 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Normally selling for $40 these days, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, Best Buy will still charge you $45. In-wall light switches are an affordable way to enjoy smart home lighting without replacing every bulb, and Wemo’s option notably sports Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Smartphone control enters the mix too, giving you the ability to set schedules, apply automation, and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

There are plenty of perks for in-wall switches, but they’re not always the right fit for a lot of smart home setups, especially for those renting. A nice alternative falls to the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, which will only set you back $24.50 right now. Here you’ll enjoy the added benefit of HomeKit control, but lose out on integrated lighting controls.

Wemo Light Switch features:

The Wemo WiFi Light Switch uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the light switch and start controlling your lights from your phone or tablet.

