Smartphone Accessories: Ainope iPhone XS Screen Protectors $3 (Reg. $13), more

Toktim (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers a two-pack of Ainope iPhone XS Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $2.99 Prime shipped when code 77ADQDNA has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $13, today’s offer saves you over 76% and marks one of the lowest offers we’ve seen on this particular screen protector, as well as across the board from other brands. Keep the display on your handset looking its best with one of these tempered glass protectors. Those still waiting to get their hands on Apple’s latest releases will definitely want to take advantage of this sale, as a $3 investment now will help maintain your current iPhone’s resell value down the road. Rated 4/5 stars from over 560 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Precise cutting,1:1 perfect fit,Case Friendly and Anti-Fingerprint; No bubbles and installation easier. Imported high-grade materials, hardness up to 9H, even knife scratch, will not leave scratches, enough to meet the needs of daily life. Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, Anti-Fingerprint, keeping your phone screen pristine all day long The edge to edge screen protector for iPhone XR will seamlessly cover iPhone XR screen and effectively protect it from scratched by keys, coins or any other hard substances, offer all-round protection for your iPhone. Please note: This tempered glass screen protector will have a slim black edge around the screen protector.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!