Put a Frigidaire 138-Can Mini Fridge in the man cave at up to $100 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Frigidaire 138-Can Beverage Center Mini Fridge for $349.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $769, it regularly sells for $470 at Best Buy and more like $400 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is at least $50 off and the best price we can find. Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $500+. Perfect for the garage or the man cave, its 4.6-cu. ft. capacity can store up to 138 cans. Along with the internal exhibit lighting, this model features a digital LED display, adjustable temperature settings, customizable glass shelves and a reversible door (left or right-handed opening). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Clearly you’re paying for the brand name, considerably large capacity and some of the extra features like a glass door and internal lighting here. But if your garage beer cooling device doesn’t need any of that, consider this Danby model. It features a 1.7-cu. ft. interior capacity and sells for $220 less than today’s featured deal.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for deep price drops on smart home gear, lighting, cookware, luggage and much more.

Frigidaire 138-Can Beverage Center Mini Fridge:

With a 4.6 cu. ft. capacity, this Frigidaire FFBC4622QS beverage center allows you to keep up to 138 cans of your favorite 12-oz. drinks properly chilled. Three SpaceWise glass shelves can be adjusted to accommodate your storage needs. Ready-Select electronic controls with digital LED display…Allows left- or right-handed opening. The contemporary handle design adds a sleek look.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!