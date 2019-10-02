Put a Frigidaire 138-Can Mini Fridge in the man cave at up to $100 off

- Oct. 2nd 2019 4:46 pm ET

Reg. $400+ $350
Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Frigidaire 138-Can Beverage Center Mini Fridge for $349.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $769, it regularly sells for $470 at Best Buy and more like $400 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is at least $50 off and the best price we can find. Amazon’s best listings have it starting at $500+. Perfect for the garage or the man cave, its 4.6-cu. ft. capacity can store up to 138 cans. Along with the internal exhibit lighting, this model features a digital LED display, adjustable temperature settings, customizable glass shelves and a reversible door (left or right-handed opening). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Clearly you’re paying for the brand name, considerably large capacity and some of the extra features like a glass door and internal lighting here. But if your garage beer cooling device doesn’t need any of that, consider this Danby model. It features a 1.7-cu. ft. interior capacity and sells for $220 less than today’s featured deal.

Frigidaire 138-Can Beverage Center Mini Fridge:

With a 4.6 cu. ft. capacity, this Frigidaire FFBC4622QS beverage center allows you to keep up to 138 cans of your favorite 12-oz. drinks properly chilled. Three SpaceWise glass shelves can be adjusted to accommodate your storage needs. Ready-Select electronic controls with digital LED display…Allows left- or right-handed opening. The contemporary handle design adds a sleek look.

