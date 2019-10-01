Score a new low on LEGO’s Overwatch Tracer and Widowmaker set at $9, more

- Oct. 1st 2019 4:01 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Overwatch Tracer & Widowmaker 75970 Kit for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $15, today’s offer is $1 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. This 129-piece creation recreates the payload from the in-game Watchpoint: Gibraltar map and notably includes two exclusive minifigures. You’ll get to add Tracer and Widowmaker into your brick-built collections, both of which feature highly-detailed printing and custom pieces to mirror their digital counterparts. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for even more LEGO deals.

Speaking of LEGO Overwatch, don’t forget that the new Wrecking Ball and Junkrat & Roadhog sets are now available for purchase. Having been originally announced back in June, you’ll now be able to add them to your brick-built Overwatch collection. 

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget to check out the three new official LEGO Ideas kits that were just announced. And we’re still seeing plenty of other LEGO deals from $8, including the Star Wars Kessel Run Millennium Falcon at $110.

LEGO Overwatch Tracer & Widowmaker features:

Immerse your favorite Overwatch fan in epic missions with this LEGO Overwatch 75970 Tracer & Widowmaker set. Based on the internationally acclaimed team-based action game, this set recreates the drone satellite from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map where Overwatch heroes Tracer and Widowmaker face off for control of the payload.

