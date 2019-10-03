Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man GOTY $32 or $10 off DLC, Jak and Daxter Bundle $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for $31.99, down from the usual $40 (currently $35 at Amazon). It contains the main game and The City That Never Sleeps DLC add-on story campaign. However, if you already own the base game, Sony is also offering just the DLC for $14.99. Regularly $25, it is expected to go back up in price on the 15th. Quite a substantial expansion, it has three story chapters, new enemies and additional Spidey suits. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Jak and Daxter Bundle, The Witness, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Devil May Cry 5, Vampyr, and more.

