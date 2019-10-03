Today’s Best Game Deals: Spider-Man GOTY $32 or $10 off DLC, Jak and Daxter Bundle $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition for $31.99, down from the usual $40 (currently $35 at Amazon). It contains the main game and The City That Never Sleeps DLC add-on story campaign. However, if you already own the base game, Sony is also offering just the DLC for $14.99. Regularly $25, it is expected to go back up in price on the 15th. Quite a substantial expansion, it has three story chapters, new enemies and additional Spidey suits. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Jak and Daxter Bundle, The Witness, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Devil May Cry 5, Vampyr, and more.
More game/console deals:
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $15 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- The Witness $16 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Vampyr $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Crackdown 3 $12 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Sunset Overdrive $8 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $8 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Cuphead on Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Tembo: The Badass Elephant FREE (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members only
- Bastion $3 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Releases November 5th
- Code Vein $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
