Emporio Armani’s fine Italian Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $249 (Reg. $345)

Amazon is offering the Emporio Armani Wear OS Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Navy or Black Leather for $249 shipped. Note: stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $96 off the typical rate there and is a price we’ve seen Amazon beat just once before. If you fancy Android, lack of Apple Watch support can be disappointing. Fret not, as this high-end smartwatch runs Google Wear OS, making it compatible with both iOS and Android. It supports heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, GPS, and much more. Battery life is estimated to last 24 hours, providing plenty to get through a typical day. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Ditch luxury branding for the Ticwatch E to only spend $112. Since it also runs Wear OS, you’ll have a very similar user experience that’s paired with support for Google Fit. Owners can simply say “Ok Google” to fire up Assistant. Rated 4+ stars by more than 60% of reviewers. Have a look at our review to learn more.

Emporio Armani Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, NFC payments, GPS, rapid charging, touchscreen functionality, microphone and Google Assistant, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Rapid charger included; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; imported; swimproof

Case size: 43mm; Band size: 20mm

