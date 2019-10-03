GE’s energy-monitoring Zigbee Smart Plug gets 50% discount to a new low at $20

Amazon offers the GE Zigbee Energy Monitoring Smart Plug for $20 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $40, that’s good for a 50% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot will sell it to you for $45 right now. Based around the Zigbee home automation standard, this smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets. You’ll be able to pair it directly with an Echo Plus, as well as other systems like SmartThings. Energy monitoring also enters the mix, allowing you to keep tabs on the power usage of lamps, appliances, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Aside from just being more reliable than your average Wi-Fi smart plug, Zigbee devices won’t congest your home network. But if you’re in search of something on the entry-level side, TP-Link’s HS100 Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and is $17 at Amazon. This standalone option works with Alexa, but lacks the energy monitoring capabilities of the lead deal.

GE Zigbee Smart Plug features:

Transform any home into a smart home with the GE ZigBee Smart Lighting Control Fluorescent Light and Appliance Module. It provides a ZigBee enabled outlet for the lamp or appliance that you would like to control and a regular pass-through AC outlet for other electrical appliances. Perfect for plug-in fans, heaters, lamps and more. Take control of your home lighting with GE ZigBee Smart Lighting Controls.

