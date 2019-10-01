Switch eShop deals from $1.50: Minit, Toki Tori 2+, Downwell, many more

While we are still tracking a notable eShop offer on Cuphead, we have now spotted several more indies on sale. Last week’s Square Enix sale, including titles like the Mana Collection, is still live right here as well. Today’s collection of price drops includes some very notable indie games like Minit, Toki Tori 2+, Guacamelee! 2, Downwell and more to keep you busy before the big holiday releases. The rest of today’s game deals are in this morning’s roundup and all our top picks from the eShop are down below.

Top Picks from the eShop:

All of today’s game will also work on the new Nintendo Switch Lite and you can find our hands-on review right here. We also had a chance to give Nintendo’s SNES controller for Switch a test run recently as well. And here’s the new multi-colored LED Nintendo Switch Afterglow Controller.

Minit:

Minit is a peculiar little adventure played sixty seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute. Minit is a collaboration between Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio & Dominik Johann.

