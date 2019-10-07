Save 35% on this ECOVACS smart robotic vacuum at a new 2019 low of $130

Today only, Woot offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Smart Robot Vacuum for $129.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Normally selling for $200, like you’ll currently find at Amazon, that’s good for a 35% discount, is $20 under our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen in 2019. With the holiday season around the corner, the last thing you’ll want to worry about is keeping the floors clean. This robotic vacuum handles the mess for you instead and features a 120-minute runtime. Plus with smartphone and Alexa control, you’ll be able to effortlessly start cleaning sessions. Over 4,800 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

At the $130 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a robotic vacuum, smart or otherwise, for less. The well-reviewed ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum sells for $10 more than the lead deal, and lacks smartphone capabilities, for comparison.

Though if you’re looking for a companion to your existing vacuum for lighter cleaning sessions, the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster is a nice alternative to the DEEBOT N79S at $35. This highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for handling smaller messes and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed.

