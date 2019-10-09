Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $20, Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Target. While we have seen listings for slightly less digitally, this is one of the better deals we have tracked in physical form. It is currently listed at over $34 on Best Buy. This action shooter RPG experience puts players in the “open, dynamic, and hostile world of Washington, DC.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man X Legacy 1+2, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Enter the Gungeon, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Enter the Gungeon $20 (Reg. $30) | GameStop
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana $27 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $20 (Reg. $40) | Gamestop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed III Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more
Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle
Hori’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro is now up for pre-order
Hands-on: Nintendo’s SNES controller for Switch delivers the retro feels
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!