Today’s Best Game Deals: The Division 2 $20, Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Target. While we have seen listings for slightly less digitally, this is one of the better deals we have tracked in physical form. It is currently listed at over $34 on Best Buy. This action shooter RPG experience puts players in the “open, dynamic, and hostile world of Washington, DC.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Mega Man X Legacy 1+2, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition, Enter the Gungeon, Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold, and more.

