Dive into gaming with these HP and OVERPOWERED PCs from $558

Walmart is currently offering its OVERPOWERED Gaming Desktop DTW3 with 3.2GHz i7/32GB/2TB/512GB for $999 shipped. This is down from its $2,099 original price, $1,300 previous low, and is among one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked to date. With Intel’s 8th generation 6-core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and the GTX 1080Ti graphics card, this desktop is designed to run 1440p 144Hz games with ease. Plus, the 2TB HDD is perfect for mass storage while the 512GB SSD is awesome for speedy boot times and more. Reviews are thin here, but the entire OVERPOWERED lineup at Walmart is well-rated.

We also spotted that Best Buy has the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 5/8GB/1TB for $557.99 shipped. This is down from its $830 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. HP’s desktop has the Ryzen 5 with AMD’s RX 580 graphics card, making it a very capable machine for 1080p gaming. Though it’s not nearly as powerful as OVERPOWERED’s model above, at nearly 50% of the cost, it’s a great entry-level machine for those just getting their feet wet in PC gaming. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget to check out Dell’s 11-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook at $196. While it runs ChromeOS, which is arguably less powerful than Windows, with 10-hour battery life, this laptop is a great option for portable workflows.

OVERPOWERED Gaming Desktop DTW3 features:

Processor Intel i7-8700 CPU 3.2Ghz

Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080TI GPU with 11GB VRAM

Memory 32GB RAM 2400 Ghz

Storage 2TB HDD

512GB SSD

Windows 10

VR Ready

