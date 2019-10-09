Refresh your PlayStation Plus membership for $39 today (Reg. $60)

Trusted dealer Neogames via eBay Daily Deals is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus Memberships for $38.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is $1 below our previous mention and right on par with the usual PS Plus membership deals. Although it has been quite a while since we have seen it down this low. And remember, purchasing this card now and adding it to your existing subscription can be a good idea. This way you don’t get stuck paying full price when your current sub finally lapses on you. PS Plus comes along with huge price drops on PSN, online play and access to the free game library every month. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals.

Speaking of free game libraries, this month’s is quite notable. After unveiling The Last of Us II release date, Sony made MLB The Show and the remastered version of The Last of Us available for free via PS Plus.

In other PS news, PlayStation 5 has an official release window, PS Now is up to 50% off and it looks like we could be getting our hands on a wireless PSVR headset.

Sony PlayStation Plus Membership Subscription Card 1 Year In Stock. Order Now! One year membership to PlayStation Plus. Access to instant Game Collection Play online multiplayer on the PS4 system Membership benefits for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita systems

