Samsung’s 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A 128GB is currently $100 off at Amazon

- Oct. 11th 2019 1:36 pm ET

Get this deal
$330 $230
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 128GB Wi-Fi Tablet for $229.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. This is down from its $330 list price, $300 going rate at Amazon, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 10.1-inch full HD display, you’ll be able to enjoy movies and more while on-the-go with Samsung’s premium tablet. Plus, thanks to microSD card support, you’ll be able to keep all of your movies offline for extra long trips. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If Android or the Samsung namesake aren’t crucial factors to you, check out Amazon’s Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 at $100 shipped. Offering a 10.1-inch full HD display, 32GB of storage, and microSD support, it’s the perfect alternative. You’ll lose out on the extra built-in storage that the Galaxy Tab A offers, but with your $120 in savings, be able to grab a 256GB microSD Card and still have $90 leftover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A features:

  • Minimal bezel. Maximum view. Watch, stream and browse on a 10.1″ Full HD corner-to-corner Display. The lightweight premium metal design goes anywhere you go.
  • Big sound for big entertainment. The perfect complement to a wide, immersive picture, Dolby Atoms Surround sound fills the room with cinematic clarity.
  • Binge-worthy Battery. Browse, watch Or shop for up to ten hours on a full charge.
  • Room for everything. Never delete songs, photos or videos, thanks to ample built-in memory. Plus expand your storage up to 512GB anytime With a Micro SD card.

Samsung Android

