Wrap a 9.7-inch iPad in Apple’s official Smart Cover from $23.50

Amazon offers the Apple 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in Charcoal Gray from $23.62. Also at Target. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25+. As a comparison, this cover typically goes for $39 with today’s deal being one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Apple’s in-house Smart Cover offers wake and sleep functionality along with a magnetic attaching mechanism. You can fold it in a few different ways for just the right angle, whether typing, watching movies or carrying out other tasks.

Looking to save further? JETech’s smart case for 9.7-inch iPads is currently on sale for $10 in black. You can grab other colors for a few dollars more at this time. It has all of the same wake and sleep functionality here, plus a backing to keep your entire iPad safe from harm. Over 2,300 Amazon customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover features:

The Smart Cover for iPad is constructed from a single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.

The Smart Cover automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

It folds into different positions to create a stand for reading, typing, or watching videos. And it’s easy to remove, so you can snap it on and off whenever you want.

Compatible with 2018 iPad 6th generation, 2017 iPad 5th generation, iPad air 2 and iPad air models

