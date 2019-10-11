Sperry puts a pep in your step with extra 30% off clearance + free shipping

Sperry is offering an extra 30% off all sale items with code SAIL30 at checkout. Receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this event is the Gold Cup Victura LLT Sneaker that’s on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $150. This sneaker features a leather exterior that’s great for the upcoming fall weather and they’re versatile to wear with jeans or khakis alike. It also features a lambskin lining to promote warmth in cool temperatures. Find the rest of our top picks from Sperry below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Richtown Boat Shoe $53 (Orig. $95)
- Kennedy Penny Varsity Loafer $72 (Orig. $130)
- Gold Cup Victura LTT Sneaker $84 (Orig. $150)
- Leather Cup Boat Shoe $50 (Orig. $95)
- Topsfield Penny Loafer $67 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Seaport Levy Tassel Mules are very on-trend for this season. These shoes will pair well with jeans, skirts, dresses and more. Plus, this style is on sale for $52 and originally was priced at $90.
Our top picks for women include:
- Audrey Boat Shoe $57 (Orig. $95)
- Crest Vibe Twin Linen Sneaker $38 (Orig. $60)
- Seaport Levy Tassel Mule $52 (Orig. $90)
- Songfish Varsity Wool Boat Shoe $56 (Orig. $90)
- Seaport Box Leather Penny Loafer $63 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!