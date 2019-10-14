Huge Holiday Game Deals: Sekiro, RE 2, DMC 5, Rocket League, NHL 20, many more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now exploded with game deals for the holiday. We are seeing a massive selection of deals on some of the best games today. You can now grab Sekiro Shadows Die Twice for $29.99 shipped. Regularly up to $60 at GameStop and Best Buy, that’s one of the best we have tracked and the lowest Amazon has offered it for. But the game deals don’t stop there, down below you’ll find a giant list of notable options including Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter: World, Rocket League, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Devil May Cry 5, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and more.
More game/console deals:
- Resident Evil 2 $28.50 (Reg. $38+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Matched on PSN
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Sonic Mania Plus $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $37.50 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- NHL 20 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $11 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Colossus $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $22.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone $30 (Reg. $45+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Hitman 2 $23 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Disgaea 1 Complete Switch $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 20 $30 (Reg. $60) | Target
- In-store pickup-only
- LEGO Worlds $13 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
