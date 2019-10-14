Grab an extra Sony DualShock 4 controller today from $35 shipped (Reg. $45+)

Trusted gaming dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller in Jet Black for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $60, it sells for closer to $45 at Best Buy and Amazon these days. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and among the best we have tracked this year. This is the current generation PS4 controller with dual analog sticks, the multi-touch pad, a built-in speaker, and a headset jack. More deals and details below.

While not the lowest we have ever tracked, we also spotted the Gold and Red variants on eBay for $38.99 shipped each. Both of which are regularly selling for $45 or more right now and are now also at the best prices we can find.

Just after unveiling the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle, Sony dropped new details on PS5 and its redesigned controller. You can read about the 2020 release date and the upcoming gamepad design right here along with a possible wireless PS VR headset.

You’ll find all of today’s best game deals right here (including massive selection of holiday price drops) and PlayStation Plus is still down at $39 (Reg. $60).

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

Play your favorite video games with this PlayStation 4 DualShock controller. The microUSB port lets you keep it charged and ready to use, and the trigger buttons and controls deliver immediate response on even the most challenging games. This PlayStation 4 DualShock controller has an internal speaker for realistic close-up sound.

