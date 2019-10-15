Enjoy 2.8GB/s speeds w/ G-DRIVE’s 1TB Mobile Thunderbolt 3 SSD up to $180 off

Amazon is currently offering the G-DRIVE 1TB Mobile Pro Thunderbolt 3 External Solid State Drive for $199.95 shipped. Having dropped from $260, today’s offer saves you over 23% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll still pay $380 direct from Western Digital as well as B&H. G-Technology’s portable SSD touts Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, which yields upwards of 2,800MB/s transfer speeds. A shock-resistant, aluminum housing keeps the drive protected while out and about. You’ll also enjoy a five-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.3/5 stars. More details below.

Looking to bring a rugged drive to your everyday carry but can live without the blazing fast transfer speeds? Consider opting for a typical hard drive instead. Right now Amazon will sell you a the G-DRIVE 500GB ev RaW 1TB Hard Drive for $90. Going this route lets you pocket an extra 55%, but also decreases the drop-resistant, as well as how quickly you’ll be able read or write files.

Need storage for your desktop? We’re still seeing some notable discounts on Seagate’s Backup Hub USB 3.0 Hard Drives at 23% off. Choose between the 10TB at $200 or 6TB for $100.

G-DRIVE 1TB Pro Thunderbolt 3 SSD features:

The G-DRIVE Mobile Pro SSD with Thunderbolt™3 technology and a durable, shock-resistant design lets you edit multi-stream 8K footage at full frame rate and transfer as much as a terabyte of media in seven minutes or less wherever you are. A cool, protective core allows for continuous transfer rates up to 2800MB/s2, delivering incredible, uninterrupted speed. Edit natively on the drive or transfer as much as a terabyte of media in seven minutes or less.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!