Score the Moto Z3 Play with one of two Moto mods for $170 (Up to $430 value)

Motorola currently offers its unlocked Moto Z3 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $169.99 shipped. To make this deal even more enticing, Motorola is throwing in a free moto mod. Just add the smartphone to your cart alongside the stereo speaker or gamepad mod. You’d typically pay $320 for the handset at Amazon or $350 at Best Buy, with the added accessory value saving you upwards of 60%. Today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car or just plan to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to the handset.

Or if you don’t think the included 32GB of storage will cut it, Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is a no-brainer way to leverage your savings here.

Moto Z3 Play features:

Goodbye smartphone, hello smartphone+ . Beyond the everyday. With moto z3 play, go all weekend with up to 40 hours of combined battery life just by snapping on a moto mod. Plus, get a virtually borderless display, dual depth-sensing cameras, and more.

