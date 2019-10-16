Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable $9.50 (30% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 3-Foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $9.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UGOCT759 at checkout. Usually selling for $14, today’s offer is good for a 30% savings and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Perfect for connecting your iPhone to a Mac, or taking advantage of a higher output charger, this cable features a braided nylon build. It rocks MFi certification and is a must-have for adding to your charging kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. For more accessories from UGREEN, be sure to swing by our roundup from earlier in the week.
More smartphone accessories:
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear Case: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code RUZVTNGZ
- Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge 10W Mount: $29 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Aukey 18W USB-C Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code URVPJEWX
- Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code COP5VBP5
- Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
- Aukey Dashboard Car Mount: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code QLSVDAXA
Deals still live from yesterday:
- VOGEK Dual 48W USB-C Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code AYHRJ4AY
- Aukey 63W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $35 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
- w/ code MFGOC9YQ
- JSVER Travel Power Cube: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
- w/ code JSVERPS3031
- Aukey 20000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- w/ code 45H6FKUK
Delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger, to charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% in 30 mins. Use the C to Lightning cable with your USB-C Power Delivery Charger (including Apple 18W, 30W, 45W, 61W or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device.
It offers data to sync up to 480Mbps, transfer music, movie, files between iPhone and USB-C laptops in seconds. UGREEN USB C to Lightning cable made from original Apple chips provides a secure and stable voltage. It offers data to sync up to 480Mbps, transfer music, movie, files between iPhone and USB-C laptops in seconds.
