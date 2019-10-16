Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN USB-C to Lightning Cable $9.50 (30% off), more

- Oct. 16th 2019 10:37 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront offers its 3-Foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable for $9.59 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code UGOCT759 at checkout. Usually selling for $14, today’s offer is good for a 30% savings and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Perfect for connecting your iPhone to a Mac, or taking advantage of a higher output charger, this cable features a braided nylon build. It rocks MFi certification and is a must-have for adding to your charging kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. For more accessories from UGREEN, be sure to swing by our roundup from earlier in the week.

More smartphone accessories: 

  • iPhone 11 Pro Max Clear Case: $4 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
    • w/ code RUZVTNGZ
  • Scosche MagicMount Pro Charge 10W Mount: $29 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Aukey 18W USB-C Car Charger: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code URVPJEWX
  • Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad: $8 (Reg. $11) | Amazon  
    • w/ code COP5VBP5
  • Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet 2-Pack: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
  • Aukey Dashboard Car Mount: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ code QLSVDAXA  

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • VOGEK Dual 48W USB-C Charger: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code AYHRJ4AY
  • Aukey 63W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $35 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
    • w/ code MFGOC9YQ 
  • JSVER Travel Power Cube: $11 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code JSVERPS3031
  • Aukey 20000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $34 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
    • w/ code 45H6FKUK

Delivers a high-speed charge up to 3A (max) with the USB-C PD charger, to charge an iPhone X from 0% to 50% in 30 mins. Use the C to Lightning cable with your USB-C Power Delivery Charger (including Apple 18W, 30W, 45W, 61W or 87W USB-C Power Adapter) to charge your iOS device.

It offers data to sync up to 480Mbps, transfer music, movie, files between iPhone and USB-C laptops in seconds. UGREEN USB C to Lightning cable made from original Apple chips provides a secure and stable voltage. It offers data to sync up to 480Mbps, transfer music, movie, files between iPhone and USB-C laptops in seconds.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
UGREEN

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go