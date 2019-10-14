Save up to 50% on UGREEN iPhone battery case, Qi chargers, and more from $8

UGREEN is currently discounting a selection of its iPhone and Mac accessories including battery cases, Qi chargers, car mounts, USB-C adapters, and more with deals starting under $10. Prime members will lock in free shipping, which is also available on orders over $25 and just about everything in the sale is well-reviewed. One standout for us is on its 3600mAh iPhone XS Magnetic Wireless Battery Case $17.99 with code UGOCT580. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and one of the best discounts we’ve tracked. UGREEN’s case features a slim form factor that pairs with a magnetic 3600mAh battery to wirelessly power up your iPhone. It provides 1A of power to one’s device and we found it to be a compelling option in our recent hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable UGREEN deals today include:

Be sure to swing by this morning’s Anker sale for even more discounted iPhone gear. And as always, our Smartphone Accessories roundup is filled with some notable savings today.

UGREEN iPhone XS Magnetic Battery Case features:

3600mAh Li-polymer rechargeable battery case effectively provide extra power to your iPhone XS, iphone X, double your iphone x battery life. Equivalent to add 16 hours phone call or 9.6 hours web browsing time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!