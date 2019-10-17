Refresh your kitchen knives on Amazon at 34% off today, deals from $37.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Dalstrong Inc. (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 34% off its kitchen knives and knife block sets. The 12-inch Dalstrong Carving Granton Knife is now down to $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Made from imported high-carbon German steel, it features a hand-polished edge and is ideal for carving the turkey, “de-boning, filleting, skinning, trimming and butterflying all your favorite meats.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

Don’t need a meat carving knife? Check out the Dalstrong Santoku Knife instead. It is now on sale for $37.76 shipped, down from the usual $60. This one is great for dicing veggies and other meal preparation tasks, plus it won’t reach as deep in to your pocket as the carving knife above. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Dalstrong knife sale right here. You’ll find a wide selection of specialty knives as well as knife block sets and more. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Dalstrong Carving Granton Knife :

Outstanding craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, stunning design elements, and premium materials. Peak performance has never looked so good at this price.

Incredibly razor sharp slicer, full-tang, imported high-carbon German steel with a hand polished edge at 14-16 degrees per side. Fexlible blade techology ensures de-boning, preparing, filleting, skinning, trimming and butterflying all your favorite meats is not only easier but more efficient and satisfying

