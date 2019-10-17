Find outerwear from Cole Haan, UGG and more up to 65% off at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack’s Coat Shop offers puffers, dress coats, parkas and more at up to 65% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Cole Haan, UGG, Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your dress coat for this fall with the Cole Haan Italian Wool Blend option. Originally this jacket was priced at $598, however during the sale you can find it for $220. It features a navy coloring for a polished look and it’s timeless to wear for years to come. This style also has leather pocket trims for a luxurious touch. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout is the Cole Haan Faux Fur Hooded Coat that’s marked down to $130, which is down from its original rate of $320. This coat looks very high-end and its leather buttons add a fancy touch. I also love the camel coloring of this jacket that is versatile.

Our top picks for women include:

