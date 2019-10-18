Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $29.50, Sonic Mania Plus $19.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on PS4 for $29.62 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This one still fetches $40 at Best Buy and GameStop with today’s deal being one of the lowest we have ever tracked. Featuring three playable characters with unique fighting styles, players will be taking on a city overrun with demons across another one of the franchise’s usual campy storylines. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Sonic Mania Plus, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced for Switch, Gears 5 Bundle Pack, DOOM, and more.
More game/console deals:
***Note: Most of today’s Amazon game deals will drop to the listed price once added to your cart.
- Sonic Mania Plus $19.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $75 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Borderlands 3 $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Gears 5 Bundle Pack $36 (Reg. $100+) | CDKeys
- Incl. GoW 2, 3, 4, 5 and more
- Resident Evil Origins Collection $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- DOOM $10 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 + $10 GC | Best Buy
- Overcooked! 2 $16 (Reg. $25) | PSN
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $23 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Control $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Batman: The Enemy Within $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Batman The Telltale Series $7.50 (Reg. $15) | eShop
- Trine Ultimate Collection $31.50 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Madden NFL 20 $30 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 $28.50 (Reg. $38+) | Amazon
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $22 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $37.50 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $22.50 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone $30 (Reg. $45+) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
