Today’s Best Game Deals: Devil May Cry 5 $29.50, Sonic Mania Plus $19.50, more

- Oct. 18th 2019 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Devil May Cry 5 on PS4 for $29.62 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This one still fetches $40 at Best Buy and GameStop with today’s deal being one of the lowest we have ever tracked. Featuring three playable characters with unique fighting styles, players will be taking on a city overrun with demons across another one of the franchise’s usual campy storylines. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Sonic Mania Plus, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced for Switch, Gears 5 Bundle Pack, DOOM, and more. 

