Organize your digital life with Tap Forms 5 Database for Mac, now $25 (Orig. $50)

Spreadsheets are fine for certain types of data. But what happens when you need to capture barcodes, product images, recipes, and customer relationship info? Tap Forms Organizer 5 Database helps you store and organize this data in one place. You can grab this powerful Mac app now for $24.99 (Orig. $49.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Jumping between online storage, note-taking apps, and CRM platforms wastes precious time. Tap Forms 5 streamlines your workflow by storing everything securely on your Mac.

This versatile app lets you design custom forms for entering data — whether you’re cataloguing your DVDs or entering contact details. You have 20 different data fields to play with, including email addresses, star ratings, file attachments, and more.

Tap Forms 5 also allows you to import existing Bento libraries and sync your data via iCloud, IBM Cloudant, or Apache CouchDB. The built-in advanced search makes it easy to track down any record, and you can adapt your data for print.

In addition, you can use Tap Forms 5 to generate barcodes, reports, and labels. The app can even automate calculations and encrypt your files.

Order now for $24.99 and save 50% on Tap Forms 5.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!