Best Buy is offering the Compustar 2-way Remote Start System on sale for $249.99 shipped and installed. However, those who are a part of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system will be able to get it for $100 shipped and installed. This is upward of $350 in savings on the remote start system alone, and $600 total savings when installation charges are considered. While $250 is the normal sale price that this system drops to every few months, $100 is unheard of. I have a similar remote start system on my SUV and absolutely love it. With winter quickly approaching, there’s nothing like walking out to a warm, defrosted car on an early morning. Compustar allows you to expand its system with cellular capabilities, alarms, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For those who prefer Viper, Best Buy is offering the DS4+ Remote Start System on sale for $249.99 shipped and installed. Similarly, Best Buy Total Tech Support members can snag it for $100 shipped and installed. This is down from its $280 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Viper offers many expansions to their system, allowing you to add-on alarms, cellular modules, and more. I have Viper’s DS4+ system in my sports car and it’s a fantastic all-in-one remote start, lock, and security system. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve not heard of Best Buy’s Total Tech Support system, it’s a yearly subscription service that allows you to receive discounted services, warranties, and more. Read up on this service (that I highly recommend) in our announcement coverage.

For those who opt for Viper’s DS4+ and are a Total Tech Support member, we’d highly recommend grabbing this 2-way remote for $73 shipped on Amazon. It’ll give you full lock/unlock control, as well as the ability to pop your trunk. Plus, it has a range of up to 1 mile, making sure your car can start from any distance.

Compustar 2-way Remote Start System features:

Cool your car with automatic transmission from afar with this CompuStar remote starter bundle. The two included remotes let you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away and feature advanced functions such as timer start and valet mode. This CompuStar remote starter bundle features hot and cold start functions that get your car to the ideal temperature before you open the door.

