TOMS updates your fall boots with 25% off select styles from just $49

For two days only, TOMS offers 25% off select fall boots with promo code BOOTS25 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Fall is a great time to update your boots and the Waxy Suede Hawthrone style is on sale for $112. To compare, these boots were originally priced at $150. I love that this boot is waterproof and has a rigid bottom for added traction. It also has a flannel detailing that adds a fun touch for the fall season. Score even more deals by heading below or you can check out the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Desert Tan Suede and Leather Mesa Boots are a standout. Originally they were priced at $150, however during the sale you can find them for $112. This style is very popular for this season and they’re also water-resistant.

Our top picks for women include:

