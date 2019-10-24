Kingdom Rush Vengeance updated for Halloween, now matching low at $3 (Reg. $5)

Ironhide’s Kingdom Rush Vengeance for iOS is now on sale for $2.99. The regularly $5 tower defense title is now matching the all-time low. Just in time for Halloween, the game was just recently updated with some new spooky-themed content. In this one, players must make use of 18 new towers, special abilities, 13 powerful heroes, 30 upgrades, and more to defeat the almighty wizard, Vez’nan. It carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 20,000 gamers all-time, so jump on this deal while you can. More details below.

Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Vez’nan the powerful almighty wizard has returned! Embark on an epic journey as you gather his army and fulfill his devious plans… muahaha. Get ready to show the Kingdom who the real boss is! Fight your way as you conquer the new and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness!

