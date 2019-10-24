Update your outerwear during Lands’ End Flash Sale with 50% off coats, more

Lands’ End takes 50% off full-price outerwear including coats, boots, and more. Just use promo code TOASTY and pin 2020 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. A timeless option for men is the Classic Squall Jacket that’s currently marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $100. This jacket is nice to layer with its mid-weight and it has 360-degree reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. This style is available in several color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Squall Jacket $50 (Orig. $100)
- Quilted Vest $50 (Orig. $100)
- Primaloft Quilted Car Coat $75 (Orig. $150)
- Waterproof Squall Parka $90 (Orig. $180)
- Expedition Suede Winter Snow Boots $75 (Orig. $150)
For women, the Winter Long Down Coat with a Faux Fur Hood is stunning. This coat is perfect for cooler temperatures with its 600 down material. It’s also available in several color options and marked down to $100.
Our top picks for women include:
- Insulated Plush Lined Winter Coat $110 (Orig. $220)
- Ultralight Packable Down Jacket $60 (Orig. $120)
- Softest Fleece Jacket $30 (Orig. $60)
- Insulated Quilted Barn Vest $40 (Orig. $80)
- Winter Long Down Coat Fur Hood $100 (Orig. $200)
