Update your outerwear during Lands’ End Flash Sale with 50% off coats, more

Lands’ End takes 50% off full-price outerwear including coats, boots, and more. Just use promo code TOASTY and pin 2020 at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. A timeless option for men is the Classic Squall Jacket that’s currently marked down to $50 and originally was priced at $100. This jacket is nice to layer with its mid-weight and it has 360-degree reflective properties to keep you visible in low light. This style is available in several color options and will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Winter Long Down Coat with a Faux Fur Hood is stunning. This coat is perfect for cooler temperatures with its 600 down material. It’s also available in several color options and marked down to $100.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!