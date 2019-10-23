Following Best Buy and Walmart, Target has now announced its holiday plans in the lead up to Black Friday. This year, Target will be offering same-day on-site pickup and free shipping on “hundreds of thousands of items, with no minimum purchase or membership required.” Alongside the expansion of its new Target Circle member program, shoppers will have early access to Black Friday deals alongside a daily rotating case of price drops starting on November 1st. Additional details and sign-up information can be found below on how you can take advantage of these offers. Target’s November plans stack up well against the competition, but today’s announcements are surely just a glimpse into what the popular retailer has scheduled for Black Friday. Head below for more.

Target Circle set to play a significant role

Target Circle was just announced a few weeks back, but Target is already claiming that more than 25-million users have signed up to date. That’s sure to pay off come Black Friday, as members will receive “exclusive offers throughout the season, including early access to select Black Friday doorbusters and special deals.” Target Circle is free to sign-up for and delivers access to several perks aside from today’s holiday preview.

Target is also offering several shipping options throughout the holiday shopping season. Leading the way is free shipping for “hundreds of thousands of items with no minimum purchase required” with next day delivery available in some instances starting November 1st. This sounds hit or miss, so be prepared to see a mixed bag here when shopping at Target this year. Unlike Amazon, which is largely offering one-day shipping across the board, Target isn’t quite ready to make that promise.

Toys, toys, and more toys at Target

Once again, Target is pushing itself to be the ultimate toy shopping center for Black Friday. Of course, its new partnership with Toys R Us is helping its cause. This time around, Target is promising a “curated assortment of only-at-Target brands, new collaboration with Disney, more than 10,000 new toys, and thousands of gifts – most under $15 – make gifting easier than ever.” Look for more details to come out as we get closer to Black Friday.

