This drone sports 1080p video recording + GPS for $100 (Reg. $150)

DeeRC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Holy Stone FPV Drone with Camera (HS120D) for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code E3NHS5IE at checkout. This is down from its $150 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. Packing a 1080p camera, this drone is great for capturing aerial views of your home, the lake, and more. Plus, with its built-in GPS return home feature, you’ll know that it’ll come back when the battery starts to die. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Keep your new drone safe while flying by picking up this set of spare propellers, landing gear, and propeller guards for just $15 Prime shipped. While today’s featured deal ships with landing gear and propellers, there are no guards to keep them from hitting stuff.
For a lower-cost alternative, the SNAPTAIN Drone with 720p Camera is just $57 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have GPS return home, nor does it record in 1080p quality, it’s perfect for beginners.
Holy Stone FPV Drone features:
- 1080p Full HD camera with 120° FOV and 75° adjustable wide angle helps to capture clearly photos and more stable videos
- Double flight time to same level drones
- With 300M control range, you can go farther and see broader
- GPS positioning enables the drone to automatically return to home when battery is low, signal is weak, or lost
- Headless Mode, Altitude Hold and One Key Start/Landing functions make easier access to kids or beginners
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!