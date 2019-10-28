This drone sports 1080p video recording + GPS for $100 (Reg. $150)

DeeRC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Holy Stone FPV Drone with Camera (HS120D) for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code E3NHS5IE at checkout. This is down from its $150 going rate and is a match for its all-time low. Packing a 1080p camera, this drone is great for capturing aerial views of your home, the lake, and more. Plus, with its built-in GPS return home feature, you’ll know that it’ll come back when the battery starts to die. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your new drone safe while flying by picking up this set of spare propellers, landing gear, and propeller guards for just $15 Prime shipped. While today’s featured deal ships with landing gear and propellers, there are no guards to keep them from hitting stuff.

For a lower-cost alternative, the SNAPTAIN Drone with 720p Camera is just $57 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t have GPS return home, nor does it record in 1080p quality, it’s perfect for beginners.

Holy Stone FPV Drone features:

1080p Full HD camera with 120° FOV and 75° adjustable wide angle helps to capture clearly photos and more stable videos

Double flight time to same level drones

With 300M control range, you can go farther and see broader

GPS positioning enables the drone to automatically return to home when battery is low, signal is weak, or lost

Headless Mode, Altitude Hold and One Key Start/Landing functions make easier access to kids or beginners

