Aside from just knowing what to expect from the various Black Friday promotions, wrapping your head around each retailer’s specific shipping requirements is a must for truly getting the most out of this year’s massive shopping event. With Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and others all offering different perks to customers, we’ve laid out the delivery-related details for each storefront. So head below for an in-depth look at how to take advantage of fast and free shipping wherever you plan to shop this holiday season.

Amazon

Throughout 2019, Amazon has been ramping up its in-house shipping service alongside expanding Package Pickup programs and the like ahead of Black Friday and the gift shipping season. Setting the stage for what to expect across the board this year, Amazon will be offering two-day shipping across its entire selection of products. That does come with some caveats, though.

Unlike last year, Amazon will be keeping the expedited delivery perk locked to orders over $25 or for Prime members. It’s unlikely that we’ll see either of those shipping requirements waved as we head into the Black Friday season. So Prime memberships will be even more imperative for getting the best delivery times on all orders this holiday season.

Best Buy

While in previous years, we’ve seen Best Buy flip the switch on free delivery ahead of the holidays, the retailer is pulling out all the stops in 2019 to help shoppers get their orders as quickly as possible. Announced just last week, Best Buy is offering free next-day delivery to nearly 99% of shoppers.

While you’ll enjoy no-cost shipping regardless of the total for each order you place, only purchases over $35 will enjoy the perk expedited package arrival. This promotion is slated to end in December, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy next-day shipping even up until the last minute. Best Buy will also continue to offer its usual in-store pickup option.

Walmart

Much like Best Buy, Walmart, too, will be offering some enticing shipping-related perks to take on Amazon. Free next-day delivery seems to be the name of the game this year for Black Friday, as Walmart is offering the perk on “hundreds of thousands of eligible items.”

Like you’ll find with the rest of its upcoming deals, enjoying no-cost one-day shipping won’t come at the cost of a membership. For products that don’t qualify for Walmart’s speedy delivery window, in-store pickup continues to offer an alternative for getting your orders as quickly as possible.

Target

Starting on November 1st, Target is slated to roll out free next-day shipping. Unlike Best Buy and Walmart, though, it looks like this implementation of the policy will be the most restrained. Locking in one-day delivery doesn’t appear to be as wide-spread at Target as you’ll find at competing retailers.

Free standard shipping will also be available to shoppers during the Black Friday festivities, but even that seemingly has some exclusions. Target notes that you’ll be able to enjoy no-cost delivery on “hundreds of thousands of items with no minimum purchase required.” But we’ll have to wait until Friday to see how that policy takes shape.

ShopRunner

For those who will be on the lookout for price drops at retailers other than the ones we’ve specifically covered, taking a look at ShopRunner is highly suggestible. The service provides free two-day shipping at hundreds of retailers, including Newegg, Adorama, Staples, and more. Locking in a ShopRunner subscription will typically run you $79, though PayPal members will be able to score one year for free.

Current Black Friday free shipping policies from other stores

Apple : Free 2-day shipping or next-day delivery on iPhone orders

: Free 2-day shipping or next-day delivery on iPhone orders B&H : Orders over $49 lock-in free expedited shipping

: Orders over $49 lock-in free expedited shipping Costco : Free shipping on orders over $35 or as marked

: Free shipping on orders over $35 or as marked eBay : Delivery rates vary per item, but many ships for free

: Delivery rates vary per item, but many ships for free GameStop : Orders over $35 score free shipping

: Orders over $35 score free shipping Home Depot : Free 2-day shipping on orders over $45

: Free 2-day shipping on orders over $45 Kohl’s : Free shipping w/ $75+ or opt for free pickup

: Free shipping w/ $75+ or opt for free pickup LEGO : Orders over $35 score free shipping

: Orders over $35 score free shipping Lowe’s : MyLowe’s members receive free parcel shipping sitewide

: MyLowe’s members receive free parcel shipping sitewide Newegg : Premier members lock-in free delivery sitewide

: Premier members lock-in free delivery sitewide Macy’s : Free shipping on orders over $99

: Free shipping on orders over $99 Rakuten : Free shipping varies per order

: Free shipping varies per order Sam’s Club : Free shipping sitewide with a Plus membership

: Free shipping sitewide with a Plus membership Sprint : Free shipping on all orders or opt for free pickup

: Free shipping on all orders or opt for free pickup Staples : Plus members enjoy free next-day shipping

: Plus members enjoy free next-day shipping T-Mobile : Free shipping on devices

: Free shipping on devices Verizon : Free shipping on most items as marked

: Free shipping on most items as marked Woot: Free 2-day shipping on all items for Prime members

