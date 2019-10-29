The stellar Room series now matching all-time lows on iOS with deals from $1

Today we are tracking some fantastic deals on The Room series for iOS. One of the top ranked game series on the platform, we are now seeing the second, third and fourth entries matching the all-time lows. The latest of which, The Room: Old Sins, is now on sale for $1.99, down from the usual $5. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. The same goes for The Room Two and Three which are now available for $1 and $2 respectively and are both matching the all-time lows. These three games combine for a 4+ star rating from nearly 100,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

In case you missed it yesterday, we are still tracking quite a notable list of discounted iOS titles right now. Those include iLovecraft titles, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, This War of Mine and many more. We even saw a rare deal on #1 ranked RPG Stardew Valley at $5. That’s on top of this morning’s roundup with deals on Steam: Rails to Riches, Eight-Minute Empire, One Deck Dungeon and more.

iOS Universal: The Room: Old Sins: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Room Three: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

Android: The Room Two: $1 (Reg. $2)

The Room: Old Sins:

Enter The Room: Old Sins and be transported to a place where tactile exploration meets challenging puzzles and a captivating story. The sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife provokes the hunt for a precious artefact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of an old, peculiar dollhouse…

